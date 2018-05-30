- ITV Report
Emergency services head to scene after helicopter crashes in field
Emergency personnel are attending the scene of a helicopter crash, North Yorkshire Police have said.
Rescue services were called to the scene near Aldborough, Boroughbridge at around 1.20pm on Wednesday to reports of a helicopter crashing into a field.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said officers were attending and that they are “not yet able to confirm any information about casualties”.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said in a statement on Twitter that a number of engines from Boroughbridge, Knaresborough, Harrogate and Ripon had been sent to the incident.
They said hoses are being used to “damp down the scene”.