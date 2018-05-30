- ITV Report
Family pay tribute to 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in Wolverhampton
The grandfather of a 15-year-old boy stabbed to death on Tuesday night described the teenager as "an angel".
Speaking outside the family home in Wolverhampton, George Ellitts said his grandson, Keelan Wilson, was a kind-hearted boy who once raised hundreds of pounds for Great Ormond Street Hospital in a sponsored hair-cut.
Keelan was with a friend when he was attacked just metres from his front door.
A taxi driver eyewitness described seeing a group of four or five armed attackers approaching the pair.
As crime investigators continued forensic work at the scene of the fatal attack on Strathfield Walk, Mr Ellitts told reporters the family were due to be leaving for a week's holiday in Egypt on Thursday. He added the boy's mother, Kelly, was "in a bad way".
Chief Superintendent Jayne Meir, West Midlands Police's neighbourhood policing commander for Wolverhampton confirmed "a group" had been involved. She said investigators were working on whether this was a random attack or if there was a motive.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Strathfield Walk at 11.08pm to reports of a stabbing and found a boy with serious injuries.
Crews administered advanced life support on the way to hospital, but the teenager was confirmed dead shortly after arriving.
Neighbour, 81-year-old Lily Thompson said: "It's such a shame.
"Keelan was such a nice, smiley lad.
"The family have been here a long time, he's never been any trouble, always been a lovely lad, and he'd always say 'Hello, Mrs T'.
Ms Meir said someone in the community knew who had carried out the attack and urged them to come forward.
She said: "It's very tragic incident where the individual has been stabbed and we are actively seeking those responsible."
"It's absolutely devastating that our young people are carrying knives and the consequences of carrying those knives has ended in the loss of life.
"He was 15 years old, somebody knows who was responsible and they need to come forward."
The latest death comes amid a spike in knife crime across the West Midlands, with 16-year-old Ozell Pemberton fatally stabbed near a bus stop in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, on May 17.