Family pay tribute to 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in Wolverhampton

Stab victim Keelan Wilson,15, with his mother, Kelly.

The grandfather of a 15-year-old boy stabbed to death on Tuesday night described the teenager as "an angel". Speaking outside the family home in Wolverhampton, George Ellitts said his grandson, Keelan Wilson, was a kind-hearted boy who once raised hundreds of pounds for Great Ormond Street Hospital in a sponsored hair-cut. Keelan was with a friend when he was attacked just metres from his front door.

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Strathfield Walk on Tuesday night. Credit: PA

A taxi driver eyewitness described seeing a group of four or five armed attackers approaching the pair. As crime investigators continued forensic work at the scene of the fatal attack on Strathfield Walk, Mr Ellitts told reporters the family were due to be leaving for a week's holiday in Egypt on Thursday. He added the boy's mother, Kelly, was "in a bad way". Chief Superintendent Jayne Meir, West Midlands Police's neighbourhood policing commander for Wolverhampton confirmed "a group" had been involved. She said investigators were working on whether this was a random attack or if there was a motive.

Detectives confirmed that a group was involved in the attack. Credit: PA

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Strathfield Walk at 11.08pm to reports of a stabbing and found a boy with serious injuries. Crews administered advanced life support on the way to hospital, but the teenager was confirmed dead shortly after arriving. Neighbour, 81-year-old Lily Thompson said: "It's such a shame. "Keelan was such a nice, smiley lad. "The family have been here a long time, he's never been any trouble, always been a lovely lad, and he'd always say 'Hello, Mrs T'. Ms Meir said someone in the community knew who had carried out the attack and urged them to come forward.

Forensic investigators continue to search the scene. Credit: PA