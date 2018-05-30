Festival 2018 to showcase Scottish culture

A festival being staged around the Glasgow 2018 European Championships will have “something for everyone” with Scottish music, dance, art and food on offer. The inaugural championships bring together athletics, cycling, diving, gymnastics, rowing, swimming and triathlon with a new golf event to elevate the status of the previous individual European Championships in each sport. While the sport is being staged jointly with Berlin, Festival 2018 will see a host of free events in Glasgow including a carnival procession, concerts and a ‘Civic Canteen’ promoting Scottish food.

Students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and the Universitat der Kunste in Berlin performed in George Square on Wednesday as further programme details were revealed. A ‘Glasgow Meets Berlin’ gala involving both institutions will be staged in Glasgow as part of the festival and live-linked to Berlin. Other performers in George Square between August 1 and 12 include the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, Orbital, Mogwai’s Barry Burns and a closing Celtic Connections concert. Glasgow City Council deputy leader David McDonald said: “There’s going to be amazing live music, fantastic art performances, immersive experiences and in George Square there will also be fantastic Scottish food, so there really is something for everyone this summer in Glasgow. “Glasgow is recognised globally through the sports business industry as being the fifth most important sporting city in the world and the number one city for our size because we do these events so well. “We’ve learned a lot of lessons from the Commonwealth Games and this is a great opportunity not only for us to promote the city but to promote all the great things that happen in Glasgow and we hope people across Europe will visit us this summer.”

