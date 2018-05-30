- ITV Report
-
Final Paddington Bear book published one year after death of author Michael Bond
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot
The last adventure of Paddington, the lovable bear from Peru, was published today - a year after the death of the man who created him.
Michael Bond set the marmalade-loving bear's last story in the grandeur of St Paul's cathedral, but kept it a secret until completing the book in the weeks before his death, aged 91, last summer.
The author had the idea while attending the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations in the cathedral where noticed how the boys and girls were amazed at the sheer size of the majestic building.
A cathedral has stood here for 1400 years on what's is the highest point in the City of London.
Paddington's place in history is no less significant.
Mr Bond introduced young readers to the well mannered bear 60 years ago and he has gone on to entertain several generations since - most recently in two hit feature films.
His family said the author would be overjoyed with the reaction.
Sue Bond, Michael's wife told ITV News: "I feel he is here and I think he would be terribly pleased and it would be nice if he was."