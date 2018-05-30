Final Paddington Bear book published one year after death of author Michael Bond

The last adventure of Paddington, the lovable bear from Peru, was published today - a year after the death of the man who created him.

Michael Bond set the marmalade-loving bear's last story in the grandeur of St Paul's cathedral, but kept it a secret until completing the book in the weeks before his death, aged 91, last summer.

The author had the idea while attending the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations in the cathedral where noticed how the boys and girls were amazed at the sheer size of the majestic building.

A cathedral has stood here for 1400 years on what's is the highest point in the City of London.