Fire doors ‘not even tip of iceberg of safety problems in social housing’

Kensington and Chelsea council’s decision to remove an estimated 4,000 fire doors like those fitted in Grenfell Tower does not address “even the tip of the iceberg” of safety problems posed in social housing, a fire safety expert has said. The council announced this week that the Manse Masterdor fire door will be removed from properties throughout the royal borough after tests revealed it was only able to resist fire for 15 minutes rather than the 30 minutes required by building regulations. The refitting is expected to cost around £3.5 million but Charlie Sadler, a fire safety expert who is also a core member of the Grenfell fire forum, said issues extend beyond just the fire doors. Ms Sadler, who has more than 26 years’ experience working in structural fire protection, said: “It’s not just about the fire door itself. The issue extends a little bit further than just a plain fire door. If the fire doors are that way, then what does it tell you about the rest of the building?

“If the fire doors are that way, then what does it tell you about the rest of the building? “Is it also the compartmentalisation? Are there any issues with the windows, as there was with Grenfell? What’s happened there? Once you start looking into these buildings suddenly you start opening a can of worms. “It’s not even the tip of the iceberg. It’s just skimming it off at the moment.” James Brokenshire, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, said all Manse doors across the country must be replaced, but stated “the risk to public safety remains low”. However, Kensington and Chelsea council believes the replacement programme “must be started as a matter of urgency”. Khadijah Mamudu, also a core member of the Grenfell fire forum whose mother and young brother survived the tragic west London tower fire, said the council must also focus on other fire-stopping measures, otherwise replacing the doors becomes “a rather pointless exercise”. She said: “A year on and they decided to do this now? Some might say better late than never, I disagree.

