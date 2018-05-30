Gaza’s Hamas rulers claim ceasefire reached with Israel

Gaza’s Hamas rulers said they have agreed to a ceasefire with Israel to end the largest flare-up of violence between the sides since a 2014 war. Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official, said Egyptian mediators intervened “after the resistance succeeded in warding off the aggression”. He said militant groups in Gaza will commit to the ceasefire as long as Israel does. Israeli cabinet minister Naftali Bennett told Israel’s Army Radio no agreement had been reached yet.

The Israeli military struck dozens of militant sites in Gaza overnight as rocket fire continued towards southern Israeli communities into early Wednesday morning, setting off air raid sirens in the area throughout the night. The military said it hit drone storage facilities, military compounds and rocket and munition workshops across the Gaza Strip. The overnight Hamas rocket fire reached the city of Netivot for the first time since the 2014 war. The border area has been tense in recent weeks as Palestinians have held mass protests aimed at lifting an Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed after Hamas seized power in 2007. Israeli fire has killed more than 110 Palestinians, most of them during the Hamas-led protests, which climaxed on May 14.

