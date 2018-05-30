Goldie fined after assaulting security guard at Glastonbury Festival

Musician Goldie has been fined for assaulting a security guard who refused to let his daughter and her friend into a restricted area of the Glastonbury Festival. The 52-year-old, whose name is Clifford Joseph Price, put bouncer Dennis Poole in a headlock and punched him at the inner stage production gate by the site’s Pyramid Stage. Bristol Magistrates’ Court heard his daughter, Chance Price, 20, and her friend had attempted to gain entry to the restricted area at about 7pm on June 23 last year.

Goldie arrives at Bristol Magistrates' Court for sentencing (Aaron Chown/PA) Credit: Goldie arrives at Bristol Magistrates' Court for sentencing (Aaron Chown/PA)

They had been “whisked” into the BBC area, where Price was due to be interviewed by Annie Mac, without passes but were stopped when they tried to re-enter after leaving to buy food. Ms Price, who had not been to a festival before, phoned her father for assistance but when he arrived it was noted that he also did not have the required wristband for the area. Witnesses described how Price was like a “raging bull” and “puffed his chest out” before pushing Mr Poole back and placing him in a headlock. Both men ended up on the floor, with the security guard suffering scratches to his face and neck, a sore ear and a grazed elbow.

Former security guard Dennis Poole at Bristol Magistrates' Court (Claire Hayhurst/PA) Credit: Former security guard Dennis Poole at Bristol Magistrates' Court (Claire Hayhurst/PA)

Price claimed he had acted in self defence before pleading guilty via FaceTime from Thailand, where he lives, at a hearing in March. District Judge David Taylor fined Price £1,080 and ordered him to pay £500 in compensation to Mr Poole, a £108 victim surcharge and £775 in costs. The judge told the musician, dressed in a three-piece suit, that he should have understood the need for “backstage security”.

An aerial view of the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA) Credit: An aerial view of the Pyramid stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset (Ben Birchall/PA)

“You were determined to get your own way. When this was prevented, you resorted to violence and you unlawfully assaulted Mr Poole,” he said. “As a consequence, he sustained injuries, namely scratches to his face and neck and grazing to his elbow. “Your entirely unjustified actions demonstrate an arrogant sense of entitlement based on your own self importance. “The physical injuries sustained by Mr Poole at your hands were relatively minor but the assault has had an emotional and psychological impact on him. “Although this assault took place in the context of a festival, thankfully no wider disorder occurred. “This was an assault on a man simply doing his job.”

Chance Marie Price at Bristol Magistrates' Court (Aaron Chown/PA) Credit: Chance Marie Price at Bristol Magistrates' Court (Aaron Chown/PA)