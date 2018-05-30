Greek workers join general strike as end of bailout looms

A general strike in Greece against plans to extend austerity measures has halted ferry services to the islands and disrupted flights, public transport and other services. The 24-hour strike called by the country’s largest unions also closed schools and left public hospitals running on emergency staff. Government budget austerity measures are due to continue for at least two more years after the international bailout ends in August, starting with another major round of pension cuts next January. Thousands of protesters gathered in central Athens and the country’s second largest city of Thessaloniki.

Greece Bailout Credit: Protesters march against austerity in Greece

In the capital, more than 8,000 people marched through the streets in separate demonstrations, while about 3,000 more protested in Thessaloniki. The country’s largest union, the GSEE, said: “The government is continuing disastrous policies for society and the economy, forcing unsustainable measures onto the backs of wage-earners and retired people. “The constant deterioration in the living standards is part of a downward trend that people (in government) chose not to see.” Greece is currently negotiating the terms of its bailout exit with European creditors, including how its finances will be monitored and the conditions of a promised debt relief package.

Greece Bailout Credit: Riot police in Athens