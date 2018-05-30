Harvey Weinstein indicted by grand jury in New York rape case

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on rape and criminal sex act charges.

The film producer was brought “another step closer to accountability” by the indictment, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr said as he made the announcement.

It comes hours after a statement issued through a spokesman said Weinstein would not testify before the grand jury over sex charges on the advice of his lawyers.

The film producer was charged last Friday on two counts of rape and one of a criminal sexual act for alleged incidents involving two separate women.

Weinstein was due to face the grand jury – the panel convened by the Manhattan District Attorney.

They say the former movie mogul did not have enough time to prepare to testify, and that he only learned on Friday of the identities of the two women relating to the charges.

A statement from the Manhattan DA announcing the grand jury indictment said: ““A grand jury has voted to indict Harvey Weinstein on charges of rape in the first and third Degrees, and Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree.

“This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged.

“Our office will try this case not in the press, but in the courtroom where it belongs. The defendant’s recent assault on the integrity of the survivors and the legal process is predictable. We are confident that when the jury hears the evidence, it will reject these attacks out of hand.”