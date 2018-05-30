Neo-Nazi Ethan Stables who plotted machete attack on pub’s gay pride night given indefinite hospital order

A mentally ill man who plotted a machete attack on a pub’s gay pride night has been given an indefinite hospital order.

Officers were alerted to Ethan Stables’ plan after the 20-year-old posted messages on a far-right Facebook group saying he wanted to “slaughter every single one of the gay bastards”.

He was arrested as he walked towards the New Empire pub in his home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, on June 23 last year, and officers later found an axe and a machete at his home.

During his trial at Leeds Crown Court, prosecutors claimed he had a “deep-seated hatred of black, Jewish, Muslim and especially gay people”, with the defendant saying he had been “brainwashed” by right-wing extremists he met while living in hostels.

Stables, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder before his arrest, was convicted of preparing an act of terrorism, making threats to kill and possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances.

Giving him an indefinite hospital order on Wednesday, the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC, told Stables he posed “a very real risk to the public”.