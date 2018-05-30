Irish Opposition TD may be one of ‘bombshell’ adoption cases

The Irish Government announced on Tuesday that 126 people who had been adopted through the former St Patrick’s Guild adoption society between 1946 and 1969, had incorrect details registered on their birth certificates.

Richard Boyd Barrett said he was “particularly struck by this scandal” as he was adopted via the agency involved.

An opposition TD has said he may be one of the people affected by the “bombshell” revelations of illegal adoptions in Ireland.

The names of the people they were placed with were incorrectly recorded as their birth parents.

“I was adopted via St Patrick’s Guild in the years affected,” Mr Boyd Barrett told the Dail.

“I don’t actually know if I’m one of the cases involved, probably not, but I have questions now, as do other members of my family, both adoptive and birth families.”

“Thousands more have very serious questions to ask or are living in ignorance of their true heritage and are going to have events visited on them that are life-changing.”

The Solidarity-People Before Profit TD said the people affected have had their identities stolen and their welfare comprised by not being told of their biological heritage.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said once again Irish citizens were being faced with a “scandalous mistreatment” by the State.

“Many will want to know who their birth parents are and now it might be too late,” Ms McDonald said.

“That’s unforgiveable.”

She said the Taoiseach must ensure a comprehensive and properly resourced investigation into illegal adoptions scandal was carried out.

“A simple sampling exercise will not cut it,” Ms McDonald said.