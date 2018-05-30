Irish premier labels illegal birth registrations ‘another dark chapter’

The Irish premier says another “dark chapter” has been opened in the country’s history after it was announced 126 births were illegally registered over a 23-year period. Minister for Children and Youth affairs Dr Katherine Zappone revealed on Tuesday that an independent review will be launched into the cases between 1946 and 1969, in which those affected may not know their parents were not their birth parents. On Wednesday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was “right and appropriate” to release the information to the public, but said it was too early to discuss possible solutions such as free DNA tests or another compensation scheme.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

“The sense that I have from people who have been affected by this is they are not looking for money from the taxpayer and they are not looking for retribution – they are looking for information about their identities,” he said. Dr Zappone had said those responsible may have been motivated by a belief that “this was best for the child”, and suggested more people could be affected. Speaking at a press conference, Mr Varadkar said: “I think we’ve all been aware of the issue of illegal registrations… we think it’s right and appropriate now to share that information with the people who were affected – those people now in their 50s, 60s and 70s. “That is going to be difficult. People are going to find out that they were adopted in this way having thought for the past 50-60 years that they were the natural child of the people who brought them up.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.