Islamic State group claims deadly Belgium attack

The man who killed four people in an attack in the Belgian city of Liege was a “soldier of the caliphate”, Islamic State has claimed.

It came on Wednesday night in a brief statement on the IS media arm, the Aamaq news agency.

They said the attack in Liege was carried out in response to calls by the militant group to target countries that are members of an international coalition fighting the IS group.

The wording is typical of the terror group’s opportunistic claims, even when perpetrators have not been directly linked to IS.

The attacker has been identified as Benjamin Herman, an inmate on a two-day prison furlough.

He yelled “Allahu akbar”, the Arabic phrase for “God is great”, during Tuesday’s rampage including when he ran out to face police the last time.