Kim Kardashian West arrives at White House to discuss prison reform

Kim Kardashian West has been pictured at the White House ahead of talks with Donald Trump over prison reform.

The reality TV star was pictured wearing a smart black pant suit with lime green shoes as she arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday.

The surprise meeting was first reported by Vanity Fair magazine, who said she was due to speak to President Trump and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

The talks will involve prison reform and Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother who is in prison for a first-time non-violent drug offence.

Kardashian West is thought to have been involved in private discussions with Mr Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump for several months.

It is believed the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star will be joined by her lawyer and the meeting will take place in the Oval Office.