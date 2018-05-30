Leo Varadkar apologises to those affected by illegal adoptions

The Irish Premier has apologised on behalf of the Government to people affected by illegal adoptions. Leo Varadkar said another “dark chapter” had been opened in the country’s history after it was announced 126 births were illegally registered over a 23-year period. Children and Youth Affairs minister Dr Katherine Zappone revealed on Tuesday that an independent review will be launched into the cases between 1946 and 1969, in which those affected may not know their parents were not their birth parents.

Mr Varadkar told the Dail on Wednesday: “This is potentially very traumatic for a lot of people and I am so sorry for it. “I hope that we can deal with this, not just as a Government, but as politicians in a way that is really sensitive because it must be.” The Taoiseach said the people affected had a right to know their identity and their birth story. He added: “What was done was wrong, what was done robbed children, our fellow citizens, of their identity. “It was an historic wrong that we must face up to and again on behalf of the Government I’m very sorry for it.” The Taoiseach said the priority now was to contact all those people affected in a sensitive way.

