Liege killings terrorist murders – Belgian magistrate

The Liege attacks which left three people dead are being considered “terrorist murders”, and the investigation now centres on whether the attacker acted alone, a Belgian federal magistrate said. The attacker, identified as Benjamin Herman, shouted “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great”, several times during spree before he was shot down by a group of police officers, magistrate Wenke Roggen said. Ms Roggeen said the attack is being treated as terrorism given the way Herman acted, which she said resembled Islamic State calls to attack police with knives and steal their weapons.

Belgian police guard the scene of a shooting in Liege

Allied to this is the fact that he yelled “Allahu Akbar”, and had been in contact with radicalised people. The attacker killed two female police officers by stabbing them from behind, stealing their service weapons and shooting them. He also killed a 22-year-old male passer-by in a car, before taking at least one woman hostage at a nearby school. When police closed in, he ran out onto the pavement, shooting, before police fatally shot him. Earlier, Belgian interior minister Jan Jambon confirmed Herman, who had been a prisoner on a two-day release, had already killed another person the day before the attack. Mr Jambon also said that the woman he took hostage may have talked the shooter down and helped to avoid more deaths inside the school. The fourth victim was confirmed as a former inmate who did prison time with Herman. The man is alleged to have been killed on Monday evening when Herman hit him over the head with a blunt object. Mr Jambon, Prime Minister Charles Michel and King Philippe visited the woman who was taken hostage in hospital, where she was being treated for shock.

