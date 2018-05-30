Militants’ attack on Afghan interior ministry repelled

A suicide bomber struck outside the Afghan interior ministry, allowing gunmen to pass through an outer gate where they traded fire with security forces before they were eventually killed, officials said.

General Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said seven attackers were killed and clean-up operations are under way. Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish said one policeman was killed and five were wounded.

It appeared to be a rare victory for Afghan security forces, who have struggled to secure the capital in recent months.

The Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate have carried out a wave of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and the country’s Shia minority, killing hundreds of people. Both groups have also expanded their footprint in the countryside.