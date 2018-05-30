MoD ‘can’t get address’ of group discouraging co-operation with Troubles inquest

The Ministry of Defence has been unable to warn a high-profile veterans’ group to stop encouraging former soldiers to bin letters urging co-operation with Troubles inquests because it cannot find its postal address, a court has heard. A lawyer representing families of some of those killed in shootings involving the Army in Ballymurphy in west Belfast in 1971 branded the MoD explanation as “bordering on the comical”. Earlier this year, the Great Britain-based campaign group Justice for Northern Ireland Veterans (JFNIV) recommended that former soldiers who received letters asking them to volunteer information about the Ballymurphy shootings should “throw them in the bin”. A fresh inquest into the deaths of 10 people shot at Ballymurphy has been hampered by an inability to trace soldiers involved. The letters to potential military witnesses were sent on behalf of the Coroners Service for Northern Ireland.

John Teggart, whose father Danny was killed Credit: John Teggart, whose father Danny was killed

The JFNIV group has been involved in a well-publicised campaign to stop historical investigations into the actions of ex-security force members in Northern Ireland. The MoD had committed to write to it to make clear that the ministry wanted former Army personnel to co-operate with the coroner. At a preliminary hearing in Belfast on Wednesday ahead of the scheduled autumn inquest, MoD barrister Kevin Rooney QC told presiding coroner Siobhan Keegan why the MoD had not yet communicated that message to the group. “The MoD can’t get a correspondence address for them,” he said. The lawyer said the MoD had looked at the group’s website, but said it did not list an address.

