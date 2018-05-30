Modern Irish history portrayed in festival garden

A TV gardener has used flowers and trees to portray the dramatic social changes witnessed in Ireland over the last three decades. Award-winning designer Brian Burke, a judge on RTE’s Super Garden, focused on the country’s shifting attitudes since the 1980s. The garden, on show at the annual Bloom festival at Phoenix Park in Dublin, charts the journey from the fervour associated around reports of moving religious statutes in the mid-80s to the gay marriage referendum in 2015. Mr Burke said: “It is the natural unfolding of a newly-assertive society and there is a certain fluidity and coherence to the journey throughout all that dramatic change.”

Bord Bia Bloom garden festival Credit: Sculpture representing same sex marriage

Each zone of the Woodie’s Moving Statues to Marriage Equality garden features a ceramic sculpture to suggest the prevailing values of the period – past religious belief, present secularism and future fears about climate change. Each area includes a centrepiece tree synonymous with its era as well as shrubs from the period and herbaceous planting. The central message was a play on the adage that the best time to plant a tree was 30 years ago and the second best today; that while climate change was best tackled decades ago it was better to do something now than not at all. Mr Burke’s creation includes landmarks from Ireland’s history, including Pat Bonner saving a penalty during the Italia 90 World Cup clash with Romania, Good Friday Agreement architect George Mitchell, the Ireland v England rugby international at Croke Park, the Queen’s visit to Ireland and the era when Ajai Chopra and other members of the troika were overseeing the country’s finances post-bail out.

Bord Bia Bloom garden festival Credit: Sculpture representing the churches influence