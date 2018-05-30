Muggy with torrential downpours

A misty cloudy night and staying mild. Increasingly muggy tomorrow with humid, thundery air and grey skies at first. Cloudier for Scotland and Northern Ireland but with sunny spells temperatures up to 24-25C. Elsewhere, some sunshine developing and feeling very warm of 26C but downpours generating almost anywhere - hit and miss but slow moving, prolonged and intense. Downpours will be tropical and torrential with thunder with a risk of hail in places. Some places could see high rainfall amounts falling in a very short time bringing potential disruption.