Open letter calls for football associations to cut links with junk food brands

Health leaders, academics and chefs have signed an open letter calling on football associations to end their links with junk food brands. Some 58 leaders from councils, health organisations, academia and the food industry have signed the letter on behalf of charities Healthy Stadia and Sustain’s Sugar Smart campaign asking football associations to “take action” to protect children from exposure to food and drink high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS). The letter reads: “Childhood obesity is at an all-time high, so it is with significant concern that we see the UK’s football associations, leagues and some football clubs continuing to partner with companies that are known for producing HFSS products.

“By linking themselves to sports bodies, these companies are attempting to associate their products with a healthy and active lifestyle, but in reality many of their products contain high amounts of saturated fat, sugar and/or salt. “The overconsumption of HFSS products contributes to high levels of childhood obesity and tooth decay, and our children are paying the price of this irresponsible marketing.” The letter notes that almost 43,000 under-18s were admitted to hospital for multiple teeth extractions in England in 2016/17, mostly due to rotten teeth associated with sugar consumption, and almost one in four children are above a healthy weight when they start primary school, rising to more than 1 in 3 by the time they leave primary school. It raises concerns that despite a focus on responsible sponsorship highlighted in the Government’s 2015 Sporting Future strategy document, clubs, leagues and governing bodies are still entering into new partnership deals with companies marketing HFSS products.

