Over a hundred luxury smuggled motorbikes destroyed in Philippines

Over a hundred contraband motorcycles have been destroyed in the Philippines after President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the disposal of seized smuggled luxury vehicles.

The haul was worth more than £481,000 and included a Harley Davidson, two Triumphs and a BMW motorcycle.

Duterte, whose harsh treatment of drug dealers has received international criticism, said: "When the excavator crushed the Harley (Davidson) it's like I also got hit in my neck. What a waste."

In February, the the Philippine Customs Bureau destroyed 20-high end vehicles worth more than a million US dollars.

The president hopes destroying luxury vehicles will deter drug dealers from smuggling them into the country.