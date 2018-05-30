Pair facing jail after claiming £125,000 by posing as Grenfell victims

Elaine Douglas and Tommy Brooks, who are Jamaican nationals, were put up in hotels for almost a year before staff at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC) realised the flat they claimed to live in did not exist.

Two illegal immigrants who falsely claimed more than £100,000 in accommodation and pre-paid credit cards by posing as victims of the Grenfell Tower fire are facing jail.

The pair, both 51, also tried to take advantage of a scheme allowing residents of the tower leave to remain in the country for at least five years in case fears over immigration status prevented victims coming forward.

Douglas was housed in the Radisson Blu in Kensington for 276 nights at a cost of just over £55,000 to the council, as well running up a room service bill of £267.35.

After complaining about the food in the hotel, she was given a pre-paid credit card, running up charges of more than £11,000.

She was also handed a pre-paid Oyster card so she could travel free of charge.

Brooks also started off at the Radisson Blu before being moved to another hotel.

He spent 243 nights in hotel accommodation, costing RBKC more than £49,000.

He racked up a room service bill of £276 and charges of £9,000 on a pre-paid credit card, and was also given an Oyster card.

In total, he claimed £58,396.89 in relief intended to help the victims of the fire, while Douglas claimed £67,123.35.

On Wednesday, both defendants – of no fixed address – pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation and one count of obtaining leave to remain in the UK by deception at Isleworth Crown Court.

The offences took place between August last year until their arrest on May 2 this year.