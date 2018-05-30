Pilot killed as helicopter crashes in field

A pilot has been killed in a helicopter crash in North Yorkshire and there were no other passengers, North Yorkshire police have said. Rescue services were called to the scene near Aldborough, Boroughbridge at around 1.20pm on Wednesday to reports of a helicopter crashing into a field.

Speaking at the scene of the accident, Superintendent Dave Hannan, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Unfortunately I can report that one person, the pilot, is deceased in the helicopter. “We are working with the Air Accidents Investigation Branch and the Civil Aviation Authority to establish what the cause of that crash was.” Mr Hannan said when officers arrived on the scene the helicopter was on fire, and that efforts are being made to establish where it was going.

He added: “It was one fatality, no passengers.” Supt Hannan said although police are still unaware of what sort of helicopter was involved, they do not believe it to be a military vehicle. He said: “The emergency services (including) ourselves, the ambulance service and the fire service, all attended, as did the air ambulance.

Superintendent David Hannan talks to the press near the scene of the helicopter crash (Danny Lawson/PA) Credit: Superintendent David Hannan talks to the press near the scene of the helicopter crash (Danny Lawson/PA)