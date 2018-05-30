Rail industry failed passengers over new timetable, Transport Secretary says

The rail industry has “failed the passengers it serves” following the implementation of a new timetable, the Transport Secretary said. There have been “wholly unsatisfactory levels of disruption” on Northern and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) services since departure times were rescheduled on May 20, according to Chris Grayling. In two letters to MPs, Mr Grayling described how he is “frustrated” that what should have been a “good news story” about the introduction of new services and expanded capacity has had “such a poor start”. Former Tory minister Grant Shapps said the Great Northern Railway service through his Welwyn Hatfield constituency in Hertfordshire was “bloody unacceptable”.

He told Channel 4 News he had written to Mr Grayling, asking him to strip the operator of its franchise immediately because “they are not fit to run a railway”. He said: “What they have done with this new timetable is stripped away the services so they now take much longer to travel from Welwyn Garden City into London. “They have taken away the daytime services, so they have gone from three to two an hour, and then they can’t even run that timetable with this reduced, poorer service, on time or indeed at all. “They absolutely don’t deserve to be running this railway line and I’m calling for the Transport Secretary to remove their franchise immediately instead of waiting.” Commuters are suffering their second week of travel chaos with the new timetable. On Tuesday some 14% of Northern services were cancelled, with a further 25% at least five minutes late. GTR saw 10% of trains cancelled and 14% delayed. The rail timetable is updated twice a year, but the latest update has seven times more changes than normal due to investment and a bid to make existing services more reliable.

Network Rail launches digital rail strategy Credit: Chris Grayling