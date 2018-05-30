Russia offers Ukraine help in journalist murder probe

Russia is willing to help Ukraine investigate the murder of Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, a senior MP has said.

The call came after Mr Babchenko, who was scathingly critical of the Kremlin, was gunned down in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old had fled Russia last year, fearing for his life, and settled in Ukraine. He had served in the Russian army during the two wars in Chechnya in 1990s and became one of Russia’s best-known war reporters.