Russian journalist’s death faked in order to foil assassination plot

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko has turned up at a news conference in the Ukrainian capital less than 24 hours after police reported he had been shot and killed at his Kiev apartment building. The country’s security services said Mr Babchenko’s death was faked in order to foil a plot to take his life. Ukrainian police said Mr Babchenko, a strong critic of the Kremlin, was shot multiple times in the back on Tuesday and found bleeding there by his wife. Authorities said they suspected he was killed because of his work.

Ukraine Journalist Killed Credit: Arkady Babchenko

Vasyl Gritsak, the head of the Ukrainian Security Service, announced at a news conference that the security agency and the police had solved Mr Babchenko’s killing. He then startled everyone present by inviting the 41-year-old reporter into the room. To the applause and gasps of the press, Mr Babchenko took the floor and apologised to the friends and family who mourned for him who were unaware of the plan. “I’m still alive,” he said. Before ushering Mr Babchenko into the room, Mr Gritsak said investigators had identified a Ukrainian citizen who had been recruited and paid 40,000 dollars (£30,000) by Russian security services to organise and carry out the killing. The unidentified Ukrainian man in turn hired an acquaintance who had fought in the separatist war in eastern Ukraine as the gunman.

Ukraine Journalist Killed Credit: The Ukrainian security chief and Arkady Babchenko