Russian journalist’s death faked ‘to thwart Kremlin assassination bid’

A Russian journalist who was reportedly gunned down in Ukraine’s capital has appeared alive and well at a news conference, revealing that his murder had been staged to foil an alleged Kremlin hit plot. “I’m still alive,” Arkady Babchenko, 41, told startled fellow reporters at the news conference held less than 24 hours after police reported he had been shot and killed at his Kiev apartment building. Ukrainian police said on Tuesday that Mr Babchenko, a strong critic of the Kremlin, was shot multiple times in the back and found bleeding there by his wife. Authorities said they suspected he was killed because of his work.

Ukraine Journalist Killed Credit: Arkady Babchenko

Mr Babchenko apologised to his wife, who he said was not briefed on the scheme in advance, “for the hell she had to go through in the past two days. There was no choice there, either”. Neither he nor Vasyl Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service, provided details of how they staged Mr Babchenko’s injuries or made his wife believe he was dead. The twist, which could have come straight from a spy thriller, came as Mr Gritsak convened a news conference to announce that the security agency and the police had solved Mr Babchenko’s reported killing. He then confused everyone there by inviting the supposed victim into the room.

Ukraine Journalist Killed Credit: The Ukrainian security chief and Arkady Babchenko

To applause and gasps, Mr Babchenko took the floor and apologised to the friends and family who mourned for him and were unaware of the plan. “I’m still alive,” he said. “I know that sickening feeling when you bury a colleague. I’m sorry you had to go through this, but there was no other way.” Before ushering Mr Babchenko into the room, Mr Gritsak said investigators had identified a Ukrainian citizen who was allegedly paid 40,000 dollars (£30,000) by Russian security services to organise and carry out the hit. The unidentified Ukrainian man in turn allegedly hired an acquaintance to be the gunman, Mr Gritsak said. The man allegedly paid to organise Mr Babchenko’s killing was detained on Wednesday, he said, showing a video of the arrest. Mr Gritsak said killing Mr Babchenko was part of a larger alleged plot by Russian security services. The Ukrainian man was also supposed to procure large quantities of weapons and explosives, including 300 AK-47 rifles and “hundreds of kilos of explosives”, to perpetrate acts of terror in Ukraine, he said.

Ukraine Journalist Killed Credit: Arkady Babchenko