Scale of problem with rail timetable change ‘far outstripped expectation’

The rail industry has “failed the passengers it serves” following the implementation of a new timetable, the Transport Secretary said.

There have been “wholly unsatisfactory levels of disruption” on Northern and Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) services since departure times were rescheduled on May 20, according to Chris Grayling.

In two letters to MPs, Mr Grayling described how he is “frustrated” that what should have been a “good news story” about the introduction of new services and expanded capacity has had “such a poor start”.

Commuters are suffering their second week of travel chaos with the new timetable.

On Tuesday some 14% of Northern services were cancelled, with a further 25% at least five minutes late.

GTR saw 10% of trains cancelled and 14% delayed.

The rail timetable is updated twice a year, but the latest update has seven times more changes than normal due to investment and a bid to make existing services more reliable.