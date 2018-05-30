Scientists create blackcurrant-based hair dyes from Ribena waste

Blackcurrant-based hair dyes which use waste from the production of Ribena have been created by scientists.

Around 90% of British blackcurrants are used to make the branded cordial, according to the manufacturer, with the berries harvested in the summer and pressed for juice.

A new technique, developed by scientists at the University of Leeds, extracts natural colouring from the leftover skins of the fruits to create sustainable hair dyes.

Colour chemist Dr Richard Blackburn said: “Because of issues and concerns around conventional dyes, we wanted to develop biodegradable alternatives that minimise potential risks to health and offer consumers a different option.”

Some ingredients found in common synthetic hair dyes are known irritants and can trigger allergic reactions.

There have also been concerns over whether ingredients could cause cancer, the researchers said, while the effects of dyes on the environment are not known.