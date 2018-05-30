Secondary ticketing site Viagogo referred to Trading Standards over misleading pricing

The advertising watchdog has referred secondary ticketing website Viagogo to Trading Standards for its failure to make changes to misleading pricing information on its website.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said Viagogo was continuing to mislead consumers by not being upfront and clear about additional booking fees and delivery charges added at the end of the booking process.

The Geneva-based firm was one of four who were subject to ASA action in March after a clampdown on “misleading” pricing information.

StubHub, Seatwave and GetMeIn were the other three companies subject to the action against so-called “drip pricing” – where VAT, booking and delivery fees were added at the end of the booking process.

However, the ASA said Viagogo failed to meet its May 29 deadline to make the necessary changes to its website.

It added: “As of today, the ASA is not satisfied that Viagogo has brought its website in line with the advertising rules.

“The ASA made clear to Viagogo that if changes were not made it would consider imposing further sanctions, including referring them to its legal backstop power, National Trading Standards, for consideration of statutory sanctions which can involve prosecution and fines.”