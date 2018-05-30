SSE hits millions of customers with price rise

SSE has become the latest energy firm to hike bills, saying wholesale price increases and Government policy was forcing it to raise tariffs.

The group is increasing electricity and gas bills by an average of 6.7%, or £76 per year, in a move affecting 2.36 million customers.

The price changes will come into force on July 11, with a 5.7% rise for gas and 7.7% for electricity bills.

This will equate to an average increase of around £1.50 a week for customers buying both gas and electricity.

Stephen Forbes, chief commercial officer of SSE Energy Services, said: “We deeply regret having to raise prices and have worked hard to withstand the increasing costs that are largely outside our control by reducing our own internal costs.

“However, as we’ve seen with recent adjustments to Ofgem’s price caps, the cost of supplying energy is increasing and this ultimately impacts the prices we’re able to offer customers.”