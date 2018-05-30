Stanley Johnson: Brexit vote should be redone if there was Russian interference

Stanley Johnson has said the Brexit referendum should be held again if there is evidence there was Russian interference in the vote.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant – and father of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson – said he is sceptical that there was not interference.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It’s perfectly obvious the Russians were pretty heavily involved in the American election, more and more comes out, and it’s perfectly obvious to me at least that there is far more in the Brexit vote than has so far come out.”