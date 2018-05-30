Talks held in Italy amid political crisis

Italy’s premier-designate Carlo Cottarelli has returned to the presidential palace for informal consultations amid continued market turmoil and uncertainty about the prospects of his proposed government.

Milan’s stock index opened slightly higher on Wednesday after Asian markets slid on investor concern that a new election could become a referendum on whether Italy will stick with the euro currency.

The uncertainty rose after President Sergio Mattarella’s designation of Mr Cottarelli, a former IMF official, to head a politically neutral government failed to calm markets.