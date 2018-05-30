Texas governor unveils school safety plan following shooting

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has recommended dozens of strategies to make schools safer in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Houston-area high school.

The Republican and staunch gun-rights supporter released a 43-page report that included increasing the presence of law enforcement officers and suggested more mental health screening for students.

A handful of the recommendations involved gun safety in Texas, a state that embraces its gun-friendly reputation and has more than 1.2 million people licensed to carry handguns.

Mr Abbott, who is campaigning for re-election, said funding for some of the recommendations will be aided by federal grants, though others require state lawmakers to weigh in.

“We all share a common bond: And that is we want action to prevent another shooting like what happened at Santa Fe High School,” he said during a news conference at Dallas school district headquarters.

The report comes a day after students returned to Santa Fe High School for the first time since the May 18 shooting that killed eight students and two substitute teachers, and critically wounded a police officer.