The power of letting go: Caroline Lucas says she won’t run again to lead Greens

Caroline Lucas will step down as co-leader of the Green Party in September, saying she would like more of the party’s talent to be showcased. Ms Lucas, the party’s sole MP, has represented Brighton Pavilion in the House of Commons since 2010 and returned for a second spell as leader on a joint ticket with Jonathan Bartley in 2016. In a piece for The Guardian, the former MEP said she had faith that a new leadership team “will step up to the challenge that our increasingly febrile times present”.

Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley were elected in 2016 (Richard Vernalls/PA) Credit: Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley were elected in 2016 (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Under the rules of the party, leaders are elected to serve a two-year term, with the Lucas-Bartley joint ticket securing more than 86% of the vote to succeed Natalie Bennett. She wrote: “I won’t be seeking nominations to be a candidate in this year’s leadership election, when the process starts on Friday, but instead will be focusing even more on work in Parliament and in my Brighton constituency. “I believe that Jonathan and I have shown the power of working together, since we became joint Green Party leaders in September 2016, and it’s now time for me to show the power of letting go.”

