Three more held over teenager’s fatal stabbing

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Louis-Ryan Menezes who was stabbed last Friday in Northampton.

A 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old woman from Northampton and a 37-year-old man from London were arrested on Tuesday night and are in police custody.

The development follows the release of two teenage boys and a 38-year-old man without charge on Saturday after they were detained in connection with the murder.

Police said house-to-house inquiries in the area provided them with fresh lines of inquiry following their release.