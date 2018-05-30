Top North Korean official heads to US for pre-summit talks

A top North Korean official is heading to New York for talks aimed at salvaging a summit between Kim Jong Un and US president Donald Trump on the future of Pyongyang’s nuclear programme. Kim Yong Chol was spotted at Beijing’s airport just after noon ahead of the North’s highest-level mission to America in 18 years. South Korea’s Yonhap news agency cited diplomatic sources as saying that Mr Kim was on an Air China flight to New York which departed on Wednesday afternoon. Yonhap said Mr Kim, who had arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, was travelling with five other North Korean officials.

Mr Kim, one of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s most trusted aides, is a former military intelligence chief and now a vice chairman of the ruling party’s central committee. North Korea’s mission to the United Nations in New York is its sole diplomatic presence in the United States. That suggests Mr Kim might have chosen to first go to New York because it would make it easier for him to communicate with officials in Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital. North Korea and the United States are still technically at war and have no diplomatic ties because the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty. Mr Trump confirmed that Mr Kim was to hold talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

