Top North Korean official lands in US for talks with Pompeo

A senior North Korean official has arrived in New York as President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un sought to salvage prospects for a high-stakes nuclear summit.

Kim Yong Chol, the former military intelligence chief and one of the North Korean leader’s closest aides, landed mid-afternoon on an Air China flight from Beijing in the highest-level official visit to the United States in 18 years.

Associated Press journalists saw the plane taxi down the tarmac before the North’s delegation disembarked at JFK International Airport.

During his unusual visit to the US, Mr Kim planned to meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who was travelling up from Washington.

US officials said their talks will be aimed at determining whether a meeting between Mr Trump and Kim Jong Un, originally scheduled for June 12 but later cancelled by the US president, can be restored.

The talks come as preparations for the highly anticipated summit in Singapore were barrelling forward both in the US and in Asia, despite lingering uncertainty about whether it will really occur and when.

North Korea’s flurry of diplomatic activity following a torrid run in nuclear weapons and missile tests in 2017 suggests Kim Jong Un is eager for sanctions relief to build his economy, and the international legitimacy the summit with Mr Trump would provide.

But there are lingering doubts on whether Mr Kim will ever fully relinquish his nuclear arsenal, which he may see as his only guarantee of survival in a region surrounded by enemies.

Mr Trump announced that Kim Yong Chol was coming to New York for talks with Mr Pompeo in a tweet on Tuesday in which he said he had a “great team” working on the summit.