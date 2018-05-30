Final day of tributes to Grenfell Tower victims before inquiry moves to next stage

Tributes to 72 victims killed as a result of the Grenfell Tower fire are set to conclude as an inquiry into the tragedy moves from commemorations to investigation.

Over the past two weeks, friends and relatives have delivered emotional testimonies to those who lost their lives during the disaster last June.

The remaining six victims will be remembered by friends and family on Wednesday, with the full inquiry then set to last several months.

It comes as a report, commissioned by Muslim Aid, found that volunteers were largely left to lead the response to the fire.

The report, Mind The Gap: A Review Of The Voluntary Sector Response To The Grenfell Tragedy, accused authorities of falling short in the fire's immediate aftermath.

But it praised voluntary organisations, claiming they stepped up to the needs of the community, particularly in the "the immediate and longer-term response phases".