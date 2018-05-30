- ITV Report
Final day of tributes to Grenfell Tower victims before inquiry moves to next stage
Tributes to 72 victims killed as a result of the Grenfell Tower fire are set to conclude as an inquiry into the tragedy moves from commemorations to investigation.
Over the past two weeks, friends and relatives have delivered emotional testimonies to those who lost their lives during the disaster last June.
The remaining six victims will be remembered by friends and family on Wednesday, with the full inquiry then set to last several months.
It comes as a report, commissioned by Muslim Aid, found that volunteers were largely left to lead the response to the fire.
The report, Mind The Gap: A Review Of The Voluntary Sector Response To The Grenfell Tragedy, accused authorities of falling short in the fire's immediate aftermath.
But it praised voluntary organisations, claiming they stepped up to the needs of the community, particularly in the "the immediate and longer-term response phases".
The institutional response to the disaster was "badly flawed in the first crucial days, and the damage that resulted has been difficult to repair", the report said, adding that the voluntary sector was "very much on the front line".
It said: "The consequences of the disaster were compounded by the weak leadership of the response initially led by the local council, which was slow to provide direction, co-ordination and information and to address multiple pressing needs.
"Particularly in the first few weeks, this void was filled mainly by the community itself, supported by an array of local organisations and businesses, as well as individual volunteers and representatives from external organisations."
Meanwhile, Kensington and Chelsea Council is considering replacing 4,000 doors on homes across the borough.
Some £3.5 million could be spent replacing all flat doors with ones which are fire resistant for 30 minutes, in line with current standards.
In March, it was revealed that doors in Grenfell were only fire resistant for 15 minutes.
But critics have claimed the proposals fall short of remedying safety issues, saying the new doors do not address "even the tip of the iceberg".