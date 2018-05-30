Trump signs bill for terminal patients to try unproven drugs

President Donald Trump has signed legislation aimed at helping people with deadly diseases try experimental treatments, calling it a “fundamental freedom” that will offer hope and save lives.

Mr Trump signed the so-called Right to Try bill and said he never understood why the issue had lagged for years and Congress had not acted sooner.

He was joined by families dealing with diseases including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – also called Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“There were no options. But now you have hope — you really have hope,” he said, noting that “for many years, patients, advocates and lawmakers have fought for this fundamental freedom.”

The bill cleared the House last week following an emotional debate in which Republicans said it would help thousands of people in search of hope. Many Democrats said the measure was dangerous and would give patients false hope.

As he distributed pens after signing the bill at a small table, eight-year-old Jordan McLinn of Indianapolis, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, waited to embrace the president, drawing laughter in the auditorium when he put his elbow on the table and held up his chin.