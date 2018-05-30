UK growth forecasts upgraded amid continuing uncertainty over Brexit

An influential global body has upgraded its forecasts for UK economic performance, but warned of continuing “high uncertainties” over the outcome of Brexit.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s twice-yearly Economic Outlook report found that economic growth remains “modest” in the UK, compared with other major economies.

It warned that the Government must stand ready to ease up on austerity measures if growth weakens significantly in the run-up to the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Brexit negotiations should aim to “preserve open trade with the European Union and high access for financial services to EU markets”, said the report.

After Bank of England Governor Mark Carney held back from expected hikes in interest rates, the OECD said that the historically low rates in place since the financial crash of 2008 can be expected to return to “normal” levels only at a “very gradual pace”.