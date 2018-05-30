'Murdered' Russian journalist turns up alive at news conference in Ukraine

A Kremlin critic who was reportedly shot and killed in Kiev has suddenly turned up alive at a news conference in Ukraine.

Arkady Babchenko, a Russian journalist, was supposedly murdered on Tuesday, but his appearance on Wednesday left family and friends baffled.

The chief of Ukraine's security services told reporters that the agency faked Mr Babchenko’s death in order to catch a man, allegedly hired by Moscow, to kill him.

"I'm sorry, but there was no other way of doing it," Mr Babchenko said during Wednesday's conference.

"Separately, I want to apologise to my wife for the hell that she has been through."

Kiev and national police had reported Mr Babchenko, a strong critic of the Kremlin, was shot multiple times in the back at his apartment building and found bleeding by his wife.