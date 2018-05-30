Voices of new mothers lower and more monotonous, research suggests

The voices of new mothers temporarily drop by more than one piano note after pregnancy, scientists have claimed.

Pop star Adele said she sounded “like a man” while expecting, which helped her to hit the low notes in Oscar-winning James Bond theme song Skyfall, but new research suggests she is not alone in experiencing a vocal change.

Researchers from the University of Sussex found new mothers’ voices become lower and more monotonous after they have had their first baby.

However, this “vocal masculinising” does not appear permanent, the team said – with voices reverting to previous frequency after one year.

They speculate the change may be an attempt to sound more authoritative in response to the new role of parent, or could be driven by hormones.

Lead researcher Dr Kasia Pisanski, of the University of Sussex’s School of Psychology, said: “Our results show that, despite some singers noticing that their voices get lower while pregnant, the big drop actually happens after they give birth.”