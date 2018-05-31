Amnesty for terrorists or police ‘would be monstrous injustice’

Giving terrorists or police an amnesty from prosecution in Northern Ireland would be a “monstrous injustice”, the Police Federation for Northern Ireland said.

Chairman Mark Lindsay said it would be “a disrespectful and a shameful act of betrayal” to link the names of officers with those of terrorists in the debate on legacy.

A total of 302 Royal Ulster Constabulary officers were killed and thousands injured during the 30-year conflict.

The Government is consulting on mechanisms to address the fallout from the past.

Proposals do not include a statute of limitations, lobbied for by British MPs, which would exempt soldiers and police from prosecution.