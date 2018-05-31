Bereaved father found hanged after sons killed in hit-and-run, inquest told

A bereaved father was found hanged while on holiday, weeks after his young sons were killed by a banned driver in a hit-and-run crash, an inquest heard.

Reece Platt-May was discovered at a Greek hotel on May 17, weeks after his sons Casper Platt-May, two, and six-year-old Corey, died while crossing the road in Coventry.

At the opening of the hearing at Coventry council house on Thursday, a West Midlands Police officer said the 30-year-old, of Hipswell Highway, Coventry, had been on holiday in the resort of Kavos, on the island of Corfu.

Detective Sergeant Catherine Bowler told the inquest: “Mr Platt-May had recently lost his two children, who died following a road traffic accident in February 2018.

“He was holidaying with a friend, Sean Smethurst, and was due to return to the UK on May 17.