Better training urged after Australia gap-year traveller died on diving trip

A coroner has called for first-time Scuba divers in Australia to be given better training after a British tourist drowned while on a diving trip to the Great Barrier Reef.

Backpacker Bethany Farrell, 23, of Colchester, Essex, was just six days into a gap-year trip to the country when she died at Blue Pearl Bay in the Whitsunday Islands.

An inquest found that while approximately 23ft underwater, she had become separated from her diving instructor, Fiona McTavish, who had momentarily turned away from the group of beginners.

Ms Farrell panicked and swam to the surface but was unable to stay afloat. Her body was found 35 feet down on the seafloor an hour later.

Coroner David O’Connell, of Queensland Coroners’ Court, said the university graduate had not been given adequate training before her dive, or appropriate supervision during it, and criticised “serious shortcomings” in how the dive was conducted.

He made 12 recommendations, saying that changes to the diving industry were vital in order to ensure a similar tragedy did not happen again.