BMW reversed into Co-op during ram raid attempt

Officers were called to Nork Way in Banstead at around 3am on Thursday after reports of a number of people dressed in black trying to raid the premises.

Surrey police have appealed for witnesses after a gang rammed a black BMW X5 in to a Co-op.

The 4×4 was apparently reversed in to the glass shopfront.

It is not clear at this stage if anything was taken, investigators said.

Anyone with any information has been urged to contact police.