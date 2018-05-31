Boss of pensions watchdog exits after BHS and Carillion controversies

The chief executive of the Pensions Regulator is stepping down following years of criticism from MPs over high profile failings related to BHS and Carillion.

Lesley Titcomb will step down in February 2019 at the end of her four-year contract at the watchdog, saying she wanted time to pursue “other interests and opportunities”.

Ms Titcomb came under fire from MPs for the regulator’s handling of both the collapse of BHS and Carillion.

The Work and Pensions select committee, which is chaired by Labour’s Frank Field, accused the regulator of taking a “tentative and apologetic approach” under Ms Titcomb’s leadership.