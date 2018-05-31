Carer who knocked down and killed 100-year-old avoids prison

A carer who fatally knocked down a 100-year-old grandmother in an Asda car park after “accidentally pressing the accelerator” of a van has been spared jail.

Cherise Lyons, 57, was driving a paralysed man to buy flowers for a date when the tragedy unfolded outside the supermarket in Shoebury, Essex.

She admitted causing the death of Joan Roskilly by careless driving, but was cleared of the more serious offence of causing death by dangerous driving at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday.

The van had flattened a bollard near the store front then hit Mrs Roskilly.

Judge Ian Graham, sentencing, said Lyons “didn’t park in a proper parking bay” and left the vehicle’s engine on, in gear and in automatic mode with the handbrake on as she left the vehicle to check the petrol cap.

He said whether it was by a “pure accident or whether you touched the wrong pedal by mistake”, her foot touched the accelerator as she got back into the van and the handbrake was overridden.